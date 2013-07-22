By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 California's
third-largest city, San Jose, and its employee unions faced off
in court on Monday over public pension reforms in a case that
has major implications for other local governments across the
state trying to rein in the costs of retirement benefits.
The lawsuit, led by San Jose's police union, shows how
difficult it is for local governments to break benefit promises
to current and past employees even when other public services
are being cut to pay for them.
San Jose's pension overhaul was promoted by Democratic Mayor
Chuck Reed and approved by nearly 70 percent of voters in 2012
but city unions argue the move violates the rights of its
members and is in breach of the California constitution. They
want the court to block the measure from going into effect and
to maintain the current pension plan.
"If the unions prevail it will give local leaders elsewhere
reason to pause. If Mayor Reed prevails, they may get even more
ambitious in finding new ways to reduce pension outlays," said
Larry Gerston, a political science professor at San Jose State
University.
In opening remarks in court on Monday, Arthur Hartinger, a
lawyer for the city of San Jose, said that the pension measure
was necessary given the city's strained finances. "Retirement
cost increases have gone through the roof," he said.
But Gregg Adam, a lawyer for San Jose's police officers,
countered that employees' vested rights are at issue, adding
that they can't be legislated away. "Decades of California law
says 'No'".
The trial is expected to run through Friday. Santa Clara
County Superior Court Judge Patricia Lucas will have up to 90
days to make a ruling on the trial's central issue of whether
the city's pension overhaul of current employee's benefits is at
odds with state law. Analysts say her ruling will be appealed.
Reed told Reuters outside the courtroom the city is ready
for a long legal fight regardless of Lucas' ruling. He said the
city would appeal all the way to the California Supreme Court if
necessary.
PENSIONS COME AT A COST
In recent decades, municipalities across the country have
provided their workers with higher retirement benefits, both
pensions and health coverage, often in lieu of pay increases.
But this has often created a future burden for budgets, made
worse in some cases by skipping payments into pension funds.
Two other California cities, Stockton and San Bernardino,
last year filed for bankruptcy due to deep financial problems
that include spiking pension costs.
Detroit's decision to file for bankruptcy on Thursday, the
largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing ever, was also partly
related to the cost of pension and other post-retirement
benefits for city employees.
San Jose's pension reform, which has not yet been adopted
because of the lawsuit, does not reduce benefits already earned
by employees, but would require them to either pay higher
contributions to maintain current benefits or receive lower
benefits.
It also requires new city employees to split pension
contributions evenly with the city. San Jose, which has two
pension funds, currently pays $8 toward pension benefits for
every $3 contributed by its employees, according to Dave Low, a
spokesman for the mayor.
Reed made tackling San Jose's pension spending, which rose
to $245 million last year from $73 million in 2001, a priority.
San Jose has had to slash other spending to help cover the costs
and balance its budgets.
San Jose, Silicon Valley's biggest city, is starting to see
its revenue pick up as its economy and real estate market
strengthen, but Reed says city services could be back on the
chopping block without the projected savings from the pension
reform.
Savings from the measure will help balance San Jose's books
in future years and restore services cut over the past decade in
response to budget shortfalls, said Low.
A FLAWED MEASURE, UNIONS SAY
Unions for public employees don't see it that way.
"The mayor's initiative was flawed from the get-go because
it pulls the rug out from employees who have worked hard, played
by the rules and expected the city to keep its promise," said
Steven Maviglio, a spokesman for Californians for Retirement
Security, a coalition representing more than 1 million public
employees.
"The foundation of California's public pension system for
nearly a century is that pensions are a legally protected
promise," Maviglio added.
The court hearing San Jose's case consolidated five lawsuits
brought by two unions, individual employees and retirees.
The unions argue that any change in employee benefits needs
to be negotiated and cannot just be imposed by the city.
Public sector unions in California say the law shields their
pension benefits from changes as they are the property of
employees tied to their compensation.
San Jose's public pensions are generous in comparison to
others in California, which are already well above the country's
average.
The average San Jose police officer and firefighter who
retired in the past decade, and worked for 26 years, gets an
annual pension of $100,000, while the average civilian city
employee who retired in the past decade, and worked for 20
years, has an annual pension of $45,000, according to proponents
of the city's pension reform measure.
The average yearly pension benefit for a member of the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, the pension
system for state workers and scores of local government across
the state, was around $29,000 in April.
The case is in Santa Clara County Superior Court, No.
1-12-CV-225926.