LONDON Nov 26 Poland-focused shale explorer San
Leon Energy said on Tuesday results from one of its
test wells had been much better than expected, an important
boost for the country's shale ambitions.
San Leon said the hydraulic fracturing - fracking - of the
Lewino-1G2 well in Poland's northern Baltic Basin had been
successful. A prolonged flow test to quantify the flow rate of
the gas and the well's ultimate potential now needs to be done.
"The behaviour of the well during these fracture treatments
and throughout the subsequent initial clean-up period has far
exceeded expectations," San Leon Chairman Oisin Fanning said in
the statement.
Shares in the group were up 2.3 percent.
Poland has long been regarded as Europe's best shale
prospect, but optimism faded earlier this year after Marathon
Oil, Talisman Energy and Exxon Mobil
pulled their exploration projects.