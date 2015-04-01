San Miguel Corp

* Says entered into and executed subscription agreements with three corporate investors for the private placement and purchase of 279,406,667 Series 1 preferred shares at issue price of 75 pesos apiece, raising around 21 billion pesos ($470 million) Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1DnG4gU] Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.6600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz)