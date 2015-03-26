UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, March 26 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said on Thursday it had obtained board approval for a planned re-issuance and private placement of 300 million preferred shares.
The company did not disclose the pricing and timing of the share sale, but based on current prices, the issue could be worth around 22.8 billion pesos ($509 million).
San Miguel's Series 2 preferred shares were trading at 76.10 pesos apiece on Thursday.
For the company disclosure, click on (bit.ly/1yanFwC)
($1 = 44.83 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources