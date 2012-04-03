MANILA, April 3 San Miguel Corp of the Philippines is planning to buy a 49 percent stake in PAL Holdings, the parent of the country's flag carrier Philippine Airlines, San Miguel's president said on Tuesday.

"Yes," Ramon Ang said in a mobile text message when asked if San Miguel's entry into the airline would be via a purchase of 49 percent of PAL Holdings that could cost about $500 million.

Shares of PAL Holdings climbed as much as 2.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday following reports San Miguel was near a final deal to buy into the country's flag carrier. Shares of San Miguel were trading flat. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)