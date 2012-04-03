MANILA, April 3 San Miguel Corp of the
Philippines is planning to buy a 49 percent stake in PAL
Holdings, the parent of the country's flag carrier Philippine
Airlines, San Miguel's president said on Tuesday.
"Yes," Ramon Ang said in a mobile text message when asked if
San Miguel's entry into the airline would be via a purchase of
49 percent of PAL Holdings that could cost about $500
million.
Shares of PAL Holdings climbed as much as 2.7 percent in
early trade on Tuesday following reports San Miguel was near a
final deal to buy into the country's flag carrier. Shares of San
Miguel were trading flat.
