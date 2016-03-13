Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MANILA, March 14 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Monday joint venture negotiations with Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd had been abandoned.
"Both San Miguel and Telstra worked hard to come up with an acceptable resolution to some issues. However, we agreed we can no longer continue with the talks. I believe this is best for all parties," San Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a statement.
San Miguel said its wireless unit will push through with its launch, adding that the conglomerate is still interested in considering other joint venture opportunities for its telco business.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order