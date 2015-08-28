MANILA Aug 28 San Miguel Corp is in talks with Australia's Telstra Corporation Ltd about a possible transaction involving the Philippine conglomerate's wireless unit, the company's president said on Friday.

Ramon Ang confirmed in a text message to Reuters that San Miguel was considering a wireless venture with Telstra, but he did not give more details.

Telstra said separately no agreements had been reached with San Miguel.

