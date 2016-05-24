May 24 Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Fujian, with two funds

* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management business, and have a registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says company will hold 40 percent stake (12 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qO5MO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)