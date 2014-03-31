March 31 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says signs 3-year strategic agreement worth at least 500 million yuan ($80.49 million) with Beijing electronics firm under Nari Group to cooperate on LED product development

* Says agreement to have an impact on sales and financial results in 2014 and the following two years

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/but97v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)