* Pre-bankruptcy budget looks to cut costs by 30 percent
* Across-the-board cuts from mayor's office to IT department
* Plan will likely face union opposition
By Tim Reid
Aug 29 Officials in the California city of San
Bernardino, which filed for bankruptcy this month, presented a
plan on Wednesday to slash its budget by 30 percent and
eliminate more than 100 jobs and cut services.
The 71-page plan, presented to the city mayor and council in
a special closed session - and unexpectedly released publicly on
Wednesday evening - asks for the elimination of over 100
full-time city jobs, from the mayor's office, through city
departments and in the fire and police services.
Many other vacant jobs will not be filled and some part-time
jobs will be eliminated. The plan also looks at cutting funding
for the public library, and evaluations of whether to close the
city cemetery and various community and senior centers.
San Bernardino is the third Californian city to file for
bankruptcy protection since June, following Stockton and Mammoth
Lakes. Analysts believe more cities will likely follow given the
severity of California's budget crisis.
When San Bernardino, a city of about 210,000 people 65 miles
(105 km) east of Los Angeles, filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection on Aug. 1, it cited a $45.8 million budget deficit
and a general fund - used to pay its employees and fund other
essential services - essentially depleted.
The city has been without an official operating budget for
this fiscal year. It approved a short-term emergency plan last
month that expires in four weeks.
The budget presented on Wednesday by the city manager's
office will serve the basis for a "pendency" plan that will
serve as San Bernardino's operating budget through the
bankruptcy proceedings, which could take many months.
Although the plan's authors acknowledged the severity of the
proposed cuts, they also conceded they will still not solve the
city's fiscal crisis.
They said the job cuts, together with other savings like the
consolidations of departments, will lead to savings of over $22
million, but "do not close the $45.8 million gap for this fiscal
year."
Further, they wrote, the cuts do nothing to address last
year's $18 million cash deficit or begin to fund the more than
$300 million in unfunded liabilities.
By far the biggest unfunded liability facing the city is its
pension obligations for its public employees, especially its
police and firefighters. Successive councils since the 1990s
have awarded those workers ever more generous retirement
benefits.
According to the city's bankruptcy filing, its unfunded
pension costs to California's public retirement system are
$143.3 million.
The three California bankruptcies are being closely watched
by markets as they will be test cases for how far cities can
reduce or eliminate their obligations to bondholders and pension
funds.
The plan will likely face opposition from employee unions,
particularly those representing the police and firefighters.