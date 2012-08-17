By Tim Reid
Aug 17 Bondholders and bond insurers are
challenging the eligibility of San Bernardino, California, to
file for bankruptcy protection, claiming the city provided no
financial information to its creditors.
Their court filings follow one by the city's firefighters
this week that asked for more time to decide whether they will
fight San Bernardino's request for bankruptcy protection.
The court filings by some of San Bernardino's biggest
bondholders and bond insurers is part of the rapidly expanding
battle between Wall Street and California as the state, and some
of its cities, look at ways to reduce debt payments to alleviate
an ongoing budget crisis.
San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 1, becoming the
third California city to seek bankruptcy protection since June,
following filings by Stockton and Mammoth Lakes. Analysts say
the state's budget crisis is so acute that more cities could
follow.
Richard Larkin, senior vice president and director of credit
analysis at bond underwriting firm HJ Sims, concluded in a
recent study that "because of the fiscal environment in
California ... many of those defaults yet to come this year are
likely to be in California."
Unlike the other two cities, San Bernardino declared a
fiscal emergency on July 18, before filing for bankruptcy
protection. Under California bankruptcy law, a city does not
have to negotiate with creditors if its finances are in a state
of emergency.
San Bernardino is seeking an aggressively quick schedule for
the bankruptcy proceedings. It asked the court to set a deadline
of Sept. 21 for its creditors to file objections.
Bond insurer National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation,
a unit of MBIA, argued in a filing on Wednesday that San
Bernardino provided no financial information to its creditors
and had not proved it was eligible to declare a fiscal emergency
or to seek municipal bankruptcy protection under Chapter 9 of
the bankruptcy code.
"To date, the city has not provided its creditors with any
information which would enable them to determine whether the
city is eligible to be a Chapter 9 debtor," National Public
Finance Guarantee's attorneys wrote in its filing.
San Bernardino's request for a short deadline for its
creditors to file objections was "patently unfair and
unreasonable," the filing added. The bond insurer demanded
documents and witnesses so creditors could analyze the city's
finances.
In a separate filing on Wednesday, Ambac Assurance Company,
which insured $50 million of pension bonds issued by San
Bernardino in 2005, and the bondholder Erste Europaische
Pfandbrief-und Kommunalkreditbank AG, challenged the city's
bankruptcy filing and its deadline for creditors.
"The city has not provided its creditors with the
information necessary to evaluate its chapter 9 eligibility,"
the filing states.
The filing also questioned San Bernardino's declaration of a
fiscal emergency as a way to avoid negotiating with its
creditors before it declared bankruptcy.
"If it is shown that the City precipitated a fiscal
emergency by unreasonably delaying taking necessary action and
then relied on a declaration of that emergency to avoid the
negotiation requirement, its petition should be dismissed," it
states.
In a reply filed in court on Thursday by San Bernardino's
attorneys, the city suggested that it will file evidence in
support of its bankruptcy by August 31, and that creditors be
given until October 5 to file any objections.
The judge in charge of the case, Judge Meredith Jury, ruled
on Friday that the city must file documentation in support of
its bankruptcy by August 31. She gave creditors more time -
until October 24 - to file any objections.
The city's filing stated that the city declared a fiscal
emergency due to "a dire liquidity crisis and certain creditor
actions that threatened to exacerbate the City's cash flow
problems."
The escalating battle between San Bernardino and its
creditors mirrors similar moves in Stockton. Last week two bond
insurers, including National Public Finance Guarantee Corp,
challenged Stockton's eligibility for bankruptcy.
In a move that could have profound implications for
California, the bond insurers essentially also took on the
largest U.S. pension fund, the California Public Employees'
Retirement System (Calpers).
They argued that Stockton's failure to ask for concessions
from Calpers, its largest creditor, showed the city had not
negotiated in good faith and that its request for bankruptcy
should not be granted because it did not touch pensions.
On August 1, the bond insurer Syncora Guarantee filed a
lawsuit challenging California's move to eliminate the state's
400 local redevelopment agencies, claiming the plan unfairly
deprives bondholders of money they are owed.
The San Bernardino case is City of San Bernardino, Debtor,
Central District of California, Riverside Division, No.
6:12-bk-28006-MJ.