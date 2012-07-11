SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 The city council of San
Bernardino, California, will discuss and may act as early as
Tuesday evening on a motion for the city to seek Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection from its creditors at the same time as it
takes up a plan to stabilize the city budget.
It is unclear if the leaders of the city of about 210,000
residents approximately 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles
will act on the motion. They are also scheduled to take it up
during a special meeting on Wednesday if needed, according to
city council agenda items posted on the city's website.
