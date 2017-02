SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 The city council of San Bernardino, California, voted on Tuesday night to seek Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection from creditors to help restructure its battered finances.

The city of about 210,000 residents approximately 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles is the third in the most populous U.S. state to opt to file for bankruptcy in recent weeks. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Wilson)