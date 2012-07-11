(Adds comments, byline)
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 The city council of San
Bernardino, California, voted on Tuesday to file for bankruptcy,
marking the third time in recent weeks a city in the most
populous U.S. state has opted to seek protection from its
creditors.
The decision by the leaders of San Bernardino, a city of
about 210,000 residents approximately 65 miles (104 km) east of
Los Angeles, followed a report by city staff that said the city
faced an imminent financial crisis.
The report said the city had exhausted its reserves and
projected spending would exceed revenue by $45 million in the
current fiscal year which started on July 1.
Chapter 9 bankruptcy would give San Bernardino an
opportunity to restructure its battered finances, city staff
said during a webcast of the city council meeting.
But the council's vote may backfire on San Bernardino in the
municipal debt market, and raises concerns about local officials
in California potentially looking to bankruptcy protection as an
easier solution than making tough decisions about spending cuts
and raising revenue, said Dick Larkin, director of credit
analysis at muni bond broker-dealer HJ Sims.
"Am I troubled? You bet," said Larkin. "I couldn't believe
how quickly this vote happened."
Larkin noted the concerns of San Bernardino's staff about
the risk of the city not meeting its payroll in coming months
may be eclipsed by concerns it could be frozen out of the muni
debt market if it goes through with a bankruptcy filing.
It may take San Bernardino 30 days to complete the actual
filing, according to its city attorney.
"I hope California isn't becoming the flashpoint for
municipal bankruptcy because if that happens then everyone in
the state will be paying for it," Larkin added. "If there are
more coming, there will be big penalties to (municipal debt)
issuers in California, all the way up the state level."
San Bernardino will join the California communities of
Stockton and Mammoth Lakes in bankruptcy court.
Stockton failed after three months of talks with its
creditors to obtain concessions to close its $26 million budget
gap and the city of nearly 300,000 in the state's Central Valley
last month became the most populous U.S. city to file for
bankruptcy.
Mammoth Lakes, a ski resort town of about 8,000 residents,
last week filed for bankruptcy due to a nearly $43 million legal
judgment against it.
Like Stockton, San Bernardino has suffered from the housing
crash and high unemployment. According to the report to its city
council, the city "has reached a breaking point and faces the
reality of deficient cash on hand to meet its contractual and
debt obligations due in July 2012."
"The city has declared numerous fiscal emergencies based on
fiscal circumstances and has negotiated and imposed concessions
of $10 million per year and has reduced the workforce by 20
percent over the past four years," the report said.
"Yet, the city is still facing the possibility of insolvency
due to a variety of issues including accounting errors, deficit
spending, lack of revenue growth, and increases in pension and
debt costs."
