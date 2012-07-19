SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 18 San Bernardino's city council authorized a bankruptcy filing for the city on Wednesday after declaring a fiscal emergency to pave the way for the community east of Los Angeles to file for Chapter 9 protection without first holding talks with its creditors.

The city will take about 30 days to make its filing, most likely in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Riverside, California, said City Attorney James Penman.

(Reporting by Tori Richards; Writing by Jim Christie; Editing by Peter Cooney)