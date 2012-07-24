(Adds audit probe details, plan details)
By Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 San Bernardino, the third
California city planning to file for bankruptcy since June,
would default on debt, freeze vacant jobs and quit paying into a
retiree health fund under a three-month proposal to be submitted
to the city council on Tuesday.
The city is preparing a longer interim plan to make it
through its expected bankruptcy period, when it will financially
regroup under court protection from a financial hole created by
a combination of the bad economy and poor management.
It is also in the middle of accounting probes and expects
more, Interim City Manager Andrea Travis-Miller and Director of
Finance Jason Simpson said, with little elaboration, in a memo
outlining the plan.
The three-month Fiscal Emergency Operating Plan follows a
trail blazed by Stockton, California, which is seeking
bankruptcy protection and wants to restructure debt, end retiree
health payments and continue to send full contributions to the
state fund which manages city pensions.
Prepared for the council's Tuesday meeting, the plan
recommends deferring $3.6 million in debt and lease payments,
including on pension bonds and infrastructure bank loans.
The city council would also consider other emergency
measures, such as a freeze of non-essential vacant positions,
spending cuts organization-wide, suspending all equipment
purchases and deferring any new Capital Improvement Program
projects.
The city of about 210,000 located 65 miles east of Los
Angeles had avoided wider scrutiny of its financial problems
until the city suddenly began preparing for insolvency earlier
this month.
In the past few weeks, it has declared a fiscal emergency
and begun preparing for a bankruptcy filing, revealing a $45.8
million shortfall for the budget year that began this month.
The timing of the proposal to suspend debt payments
surprised some traders on the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market.
"Frankly in the past, bondholders were not subjected to
losses," said Kurt van Kuller, managing director at the Division
for the Americas of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. "They maybe have
more willingness to default at an earlier stage."
San Bernardino, like Stockton, would not stop payments to
the California Public Employees' Retirement System, the state
pension fund which runs some city funds as well.
On Tuesday, there were no major trades of tax-exempt San
Bernardino bonds on the market. Tax-exempt California general
obligation debt was well supported by both dealers and customers
on Tuesday. The 10-year spread over triple-A bonds closed on
Monday at 74 basis points, well below the yearly average of 81
basis points.
The distant suburb of Los Angeles was one of the biggest
beneficiaries of the housing boom -- and forests of foreclosure
signs attest to its bust, which also emptied city coffers
dependent on property taxes. The city projected $166.2 million
in spending and $120.4 million in revenue for the fiscal year
just begun, without the proposal on Tuesday.
A five-year forecast included with the plan projected the
$45.8 million shortfall in the current fiscal year would rise to
about $49 million annually for the next four years.
The council ignored repeated warnings from city officials
that it was headed for financial disaster. And in the Tuesday
filing, the city officials repeated there were "issues with
financial reporting in prior periods" and that several
investigations were in progress.
"Audits of the City's Community Development Block Grant
(CDBG) funding by the Department of Housing and Urban
Development (HUD) and EDA funding by the State Department of
Finance are underway, and it is anticipated other agencies may
initiate audits of Federal and State funds awarded the City," it
said. It did not provide more details.
