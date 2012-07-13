July 13 Billionaire-investor Warren Buffet said
on Friday bankruptcies by three California cities in three weeks
are making traditionally objectionable Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy filings more palatable to local governments in
financial crisis.
"The stigma has probably been reduced when you get very
sizeable cities like Stockton or San Bernardino to do it,"
Buffett said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "The very fact
they do it makes it more likely.
San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles and home to 210,000
people, this week became the latest city in America's most
populous and trend-setting state to opt for court protection
from its creditors. The resort town Mammoth Lakes filed for
bankruptcy last week.
Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc,
said he does not believe the United States would see defaults on
hundreds of billions of tax-free debt issued by its states and
local governments.
Some government leaders will likely use municipal bankruptcy
or the threat of a Chapter 9 filing as a tool to win concessions
from creditors and organized government workers if the onus of
bankruptcy eases, he said.
"Once people find that the city works the next day, it makes
it easier for the city council next time they have a problem
with pensions -- or whatever it is -- just to say, 'Well, we'll
declare bankruptcy,'" Buffett said.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)