* City attorney says financial documents falsified for years
* Authorities launched investigation months ago
* Third California city to seek protection from creditors
By Jim Christie
July 12 Authorities are investigating
financially troubled San Bernardino, California, where the city
council voted this week to approve a bankruptcy filing amid a
claim by the city attorney that fraudulent accounting may have
contributed to the city's problems.
"Several months ago at the request of San Bernardino City
officials, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along
with the San Bernardino Police Department and the district
attorney's office began an investigation related to allegations
of possible criminal activity within departments of the San
Bernardino city government," the sheriff's department said in a
statement on Thursday.
"The investigation is continuing and details will not be
released at this time," the statement said. "Updates will be
provided as new information becomes available."
San Bernardino City Attorney James Penman on Tuesday told
the city council that financial documents had been falsified for
years.
On Wednesday Penman told reporters that "evidence of
suggested wrongdoing" had been turned over to unnamed government
agencies but declined to give details or elaborate on his
comments to the city council.
A city spokeswoman could not be reached for comment on the
investigation.
San Bernardino marks the third time in recent weeks that a
city in the most populous U.S. state has opted to seek
protection from its creditors.
Former city manager Charles McNeely said he had not been
contacted by authorities. McNeely, who had warned the city
council nearly two years ago that San Bernardino could be headed
for bankruptcy unless drastic changes were made to its finances,
submitted his resignation in March.
"It makes me wonder if it has anything to do with this
latest issue," said McNeely, noting that he requested probes
while in office into some of the city's operations.
The investigation will add to the municipal debt market's
confusion about San Bernardino's unexpected vote to proceed
toward Chapter 9 bankruptcy, said Dick Larkin, director of
credit analysis at municipal bond broker-dealer HJ Sims: "It
raises more questions than it answers."
Larkin noted municipal debt analysts believed San Bernardino
had a handle on its financial problems until Tuesday. Now
they're trying to piece together how the city's finances fell
apart so abruptly, Larkin said.
The city council's vote followed a report by city staff that
said the city exhausted its reserves and projected spending
would exceed revenue by $45 million in the current fiscal year,
which started on July 1.
"There's something strange about the whole situation,"
Larkin said. "Something just doesn't hang right."
CITY WEIGHS OPTIONS
The council will consider next week whether the city, which
has a population of about 210,000 and sits about 65 miles (104
km) east of Los Angeles, will enter into mediation with its
creditors or file directly for bankruptcy protection.
A California law requires financially distressed
municipalities to open talks with creditors as a way to avert a
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing, but negotiations may be skipped by
declaring a fiscal emergency.
On Monday, the city council will receive an opinion from its
legal staff on whether San Bernardino needs to enter into
pre-bankruptcy mediation with its creditors, according to a
statement from the city's spokeswoman.
City staff members are also preparing a plan to balance San
Bernardino's budget that would be presented to a bankruptcy
judge in the event of a Chapter 9 filing within the next 30
days, the statement said.
"While many measures have been instituted over the last four
years to balance the city's budget, our financial situation has
continued to decline and that has brought us to a critical
point," interim City Manager Andrea Travis-Miller said in the
statement.
She also said that a Chapter 9 filing would allow San
Bernardino to provide essential services and restructure its
finances.
San Bernardino could join the California communities of
Stockton and Mammoth Lakes in bankruptcy court.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 in the state's Central
Valley, last month became the most populous U.S. city to file
for bankruptcy. It failed after three months of talks with its
creditors to obtain concessions to close its $26 million budget
gap.
Mammoth Lakes, a ski resort town of about 8,000 residents,
filed for bankruptcy last week due to a nearly $43 million legal
judgment against it.
(Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Andre
Grenon, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)