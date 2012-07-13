SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Local authorities are
investigating the government of financially troubled San
Bernardino, California, where the city council voted this week
to approve a bankruptcy filing.
"Several months ago at the request of San Bernardino City
officials, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along
with the San Bernardino Police Department and the District
Attorney's Office began an investigation related to allegations
of possible criminal activity within departments of the San
Bernardino city government," the sheriff's department said in a
statement on Thursday.
"The investigation is continuing and details will not be
released at this time," the statement said. "Updates will be
provided as new information becomes available."
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by David Brunnstrom)