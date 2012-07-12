(Recasts)
July 12 The city council of San Bernardino,
California, will consider next week whether the city will enter
into mediation with its creditors or file directly for
bankruptcy protection.
A California law requires financially distressed
municipalities to open talks with creditors as a way to avert a
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing, but negotiations may be skipped by
declaring a fiscal emergency.
The city council of San Bernardino, which has a population
of about 210,000 and sits about 65 miles (104 km) east of Los
Angeles, voted on Tuesday to file for bankruptcy, marking the
third time in recent weeks that a city in the most populous U.S.
state has opted to seek protection from its creditors.
On Monday, the city council will receive an opinion from its
legal staff on whether San Bernardino needs to enter into
pre-bankruptcy mediation with its creditors, according to a
statement from the city's spokeswoman.
City staff are also preparing a plan to balance San
Bernardino's budget that would be presented to a bankruptcy
judge in the event of a Chapter 9 filing within the next 30
days, the statement said.
"While many measures have been instituted over the last four
years to balance the city's budget, our financial situation has
continued to decline and that has brought us to a critical
point," interim City Manager Andrea Travis-Miller said in the
statement, adding that a Chapter 9 filing would allow San
Bernardino to provide essential services and restructure its
finances.
The vote by the leaders of San Bernardino followed a report
by city staff that said the city exhausted its reserves and
projected spending would exceed revenue by $45 million in the
current fiscal year, which started on July 1.
San Bernardino could join the California communities of
Stockton and Mammoth Lakes in bankruptcy court.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 in the state's Central
Valley, last month became the most populous U.S. city to file
for bankruptcy. It failed after three months of talks with its
creditors to obtain concessions to close its $26 million budget
gap.
Mammoth Lakes, a ski resort town of about 8,000 residents,
filed for bankruptcy last week due to a nearly $43 million legal
judgment against it.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Andre Grenon and Leslie
Adler)