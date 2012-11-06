Nov 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services suspended its 'BBB' long-term rating on San Bernardino Joint Powers Finance Authority, California's tax allocation bonds, citing a lack of timely information needed to maintain the rating.

The issues affected by the suspension are series 2010A, 2010B, and 2006 tax allocation bonds.

S&P said it would reinstate the rating after the receipt and analysis of the information needed to maintain the rating.