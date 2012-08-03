Aug 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on Thursday dropped the rating on San Bernardino, California's 1997A lease revenue bonds to C with a negative outlook from CC, according to its website.

The downgrade follows the city's filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and reflects that the city may not make timely payments on the bonds, S&P said.

San Bernardino, located 65 miles east of Los Angeles, joins the California cities of Stockton and Mammoth Lakes, which also filed for municipal bankruptcy in recent months.

(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit; Editing by Andrew Hay)