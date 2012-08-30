Aug 30 Court-sealed documents accidentally
posted online by a California court revealed that PG&E Corp
settled with a teenage victim of the 2010 San Bruno
pipeline blast for nearly $2.5 million, according to a newspaper
report.
The link to the "San Bruno Pipeline Coordinated Case" on the
San Mateo County Superior Court website had been taken down as
of Thursday. Tim Benton, director of information technology for
the court, said it would be available again in the near future,
and that the accidental document posting had been corrected.
Benton said in an email that the court's redaction
technology for sealed documents failed. "We are researching the
cause of the technology failure and will implement an
enhanced process that contains several checkpoints to ensure
that these problems will not occur in the future," he added.
The San Mateo County Times reported that the documents
posted on the court website showed the utility paid the
teenager, a girl, $1.8 million, plus $677,700 to cover her
attorneys' fees and $19,400 for medical expenses.
The pipeline blast on Sept. 9, 2010, left her with second-
and third-degree burns that required extensive treatment and
would likely leave scars, the newspaper said, citing the
lawsuit.
It was a year ago on Thursday that investigators released a
report blaming PG&E's lax approach to pipeline safety and weak
government oversight for the blast, which destroyed 38 homes,
killed eight people and injured dozens more.
The documents, which had been sealed by court order, were
filed on July 18, according to the newspaper.