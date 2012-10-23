BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday cut its underlying rating to AA-minus from AA on San Buenaventura, Calif.'s wastewater revenue certificates of participation.
S&P said the rating downgrade reflects a weaker-than-anticipated fiscal year 2012 performance that yielded insufficient debt service coverage.
At the same time, S&P assigned 'AA-' ratings the city's series 2012A and 2012B wastewater revenue refunding bonds. "We understand that the 2012 bonds are being issued to refund the city's 2004 wastewater revenue COPs".
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.