Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday cut its underlying rating to AA-minus from AA on San Buenaventura, Calif.'s wastewater revenue certificates of participation.

S&P said the rating downgrade reflects a weaker-than-anticipated fiscal year 2012 performance that yielded insufficient debt service coverage.

At the same time, S&P assigned 'AA-' ratings the city's series 2012A and 2012B wastewater revenue refunding bonds. "We understand that the 2012 bonds are being issued to refund the city's 2004 wastewater revenue COPs".