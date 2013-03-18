PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 Sanchez Energy Corp said on Monday it has signed a $265 million deal for producing oil assets and reserves in the Eagle Ford formation in South Texas from Hess Corp, which is shedding properties as investors press for change.
The all-cash deal consists of about 13.4 million barrels oil equivalent (BOE) of proved reserves and 4,500 BOE per day of current production on 43,000 acres, Sanchez said in a news release.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
