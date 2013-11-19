BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
Nov 19 Sanchez Energy Corp : * Announces significantly expanded availability under its revolving credit
facility * Received commitments to increase available borrowing base under $500 million
first lien revolving credit facility from $175 million to $300 million * Says increased hedging program & now have between 55% and 60% of anticipated
2014 production hedged * Says 55% & 60% of anticipated 2014 production hedged with combination of
swaps & collars at average floor price of $94 per barrel * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011