Nov 25 Sanchez Energy Corp expects to sell 10 million shares at $24-$26 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In September, the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $150 million in the IPO.

The Houston-based company focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Johnson Rice & Co and Macquarie Capital are the underwriters to the offering.

Sanchez intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay debts and fund capital expenditures.

It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'SN'. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)