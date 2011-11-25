Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Says plans to offer 10 mln shares
* Intends to list shares on NYSE under symbol 'SN' (Follows alerts)
Nov 25 Sanchez Energy Corp expects to sell 10 million shares at $24-$26 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
In September, the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $150 million in the IPO.
The Houston-based company focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.
Johnson Rice & Co and Macquarie Capital are the underwriters to the offering.
Sanchez intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay debts and fund capital expenditures.
It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'SN'. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.