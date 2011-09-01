(Follows alerts)

* To list on NYSE under symbol "SEN."

* Underwriters are Johnson Rice & Company LLC and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc

Sept 1 Sanchez Energy Corp filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to$150 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the company said Johnson Rice & Company LLC and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc would be underwriting the offering.

The Houston-based company, which focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, said it would use the proceeds to pay-off debt and fund capital expenditures till the end of 2012.

The company plans to list its shares on the New York stock Exchange under the symbol "SEN."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)