By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Japanese auto parts maker
Sanden Corp has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the
prices of compressors used in automobile air conditioners and to
pay a fine of $3.2 million, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Tuesday.
The guilty plea is the latest in a series of probes by
antitrust enforcers in several countries into price fixing of
more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts,
radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components.
Sanden's plea will bring to 33 the number of companies which
have been charged in the United States.
Sanden conspired with other companies whose names were not
disclosed to fix bids for compressors sold to Nissan North
America Inc from around August 2008 to April 2009, the Justice
Department said.
In addition to the 33 companies, 50 executives of those
companies have either pleaded guilty or been indicted in the
investigation, the department added.
Other auto parts companies that have settled include Takata
Corp, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd,
TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd
, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd
.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)