* Q4 adj loss $0.70/share vs est loss $0.59/share
* Q4 sales rise 6 pct to $559.8 mln vs est $536.4 mln
Dec 20 Sanderson Farms Inc posted
a wider-than expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher feed costs
and lower market prices for poultry.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of
$21.6 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with a net income
of $47.8 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, the loss was 70 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 59 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6 percent to $559.8 million, beating analysts'
estimates of $536.4 million.
Shares of Sanderson closed at $50.68 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)