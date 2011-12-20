* Q4 adj loss $0.70/share vs est loss $0.59/share

* Q4 sales rise 6 pct to $559.8 mln vs est $536.4 mln (Follows alerts)

Dec 20 Sanderson Farms Inc posted a wider-than expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher feed costs and lower market prices for poultry.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $21.6 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with a net income of $47.8 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the loss was 70 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 6 percent to $559.8 million, beating analysts' estimates of $536.4 million.

Shares of Sanderson closed at $50.68 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)