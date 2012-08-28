* Third-quarter earnings/shr $1.25 vs est $1.20
* Third-quarter sales $624.9 mln vs est $620.0 mln
* Sees input costs rising in coming months
Aug 28 U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms
Inc's quarterly results bettered analysts' expectations
as steady demand at retail grocery stores helped raise poultry
selling prices.
However, Sanderson said the higher prices will not be enough
to offset rising input costs in the coming months.
Prices of poultry products increased 8.6 percent in the
quarter, the company said.
Sanderson reported a profit of $28.7 million, or $1.25 per
share, for the third quarter compared with a loss of $55.7
million, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 22 percent to $624.9 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.20 per share on
revenue of $620.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at
$40.59 on the Nasdaq on Monday.