Dec 18 U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher prices.

Net income was $9.3 million, or 41 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of $21.56 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose about 16 percent to $648.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $635.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.