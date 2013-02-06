UPDATE 1-LPC: Valeant seeks new debt to support refinancing effort
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan and junk bond sale as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.
Feb 6 California's San Diego County Water Authority is planning to sell $289.7 million of water revenue refunding bonds on Feb. 13, said a market source on Wednesday.
J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
WASHINGTON, March 6 Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany was "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions were needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. investment firm Grayscale Investments has launched the first-ever private fund focused on ethereum classic, a blockchain platform, according to Barry Silbert, founder of the company's parent Digital Currency Group.