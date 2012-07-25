July 25 California's San Diego Unified School District is planning to sell $240 million of tax and revenue anticipation notes during the week of July 30, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $155 million of notes due Jan. 31, 2013 and $85 million of notes due June 28, 2013, according to the preliminary official statement.

Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)