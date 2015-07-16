July 16 A San Francisco judge ordered the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) to pay the San Diego County Water Authority $188.3 million plus interest for charging illegal water rates between 2011 and 2014.

The judge tentatively rejected MWD's defense that the San Diego water authority had consented to being overcharged by the Los Angeles-based water supplier.

"San Diego has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that it was in fact damaged by paying conveyance rates that were higher than Met could have set pursuant to applicable law and regulation," San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow wrote in a tentative ruling on Wednesday.

The San Diego water authority, one of MWD's member agencies, buys water from the supplier.

"This decision is a major victory for the San Diego region - not just the Water Authority, but our many partners who have supported this rate case from the start," said Mark Weston, chairman of the water authority's board.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Judge Karnow also said the MWD had been under-calculating the water authority's preferential right to MWD water supplies.

A final ruling in the case is expected in about a month. Tentative rulings are common in California state courts and usually do not change significantly before they are finalised.

Last year, Judge Karnow ruled that the rates charged by WMD between 2011-2014 were in violation of California's statutes and common law that require public water agencies to limit the rates they charge to the costs of providing their services.

The case is in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco, San Diego County Water Authority vs. Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, case no. CFP-10-510830. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)