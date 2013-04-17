BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling qtrly loss per basic share $0.13
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 SanDisk Corp : * CEO healthy nand demand and supply balance, favorable pricing environment in
2013 * CFO expects to be supply constrained for remainder of year * CFO estimates Q2 revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.4 billion * CFO raises full-year revenue between $5.6 billion to $5.75 billion * CFO raises estimate for 2013 non-GAAP gross margin to between 42 percent and
44 percent
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.