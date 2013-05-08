May 8 The rising cost of building
state-of-the-art memory chip factories is making manufacturers
think twice about adding new capacity, increasing the likelihood
of strong prices, the chief executive of SanDisk said.
Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts at a conference on Wednesday
that even as demand grows for flash memory, used in smartphones,
tablets and solid-state drives, chipmakers are adding little new
capacity.
Following an industry slump in memory chip prices last year
that hurt manufacturers, prices for memory chips have been
strengthening in 2013.7
"We are in for an extended period of stability with respect
to flash fundamentals. This will then have an impact in terms of
providing a favorable pricing environment for the flash
industry," Mehrotra said.
Mehrotra said memory chipmakers, which include Samsung
Electronics and Micron Technology Inc, will
likely increase total NAND flash manufacturing capacity by
around 7 percent this year. He said additions next year will
remain moderate, partly because building cutting-edge production
lines is becoming more expensive.
"The factors influencing the capacity additions certainly
include considerations of greater capex required as well as
concerns around ROI," he said.
SanDisk makes NAND chips through a joint venture with
Japan's Toshiba, which on Wednesday forecast a 34 percent
increase in operating profit for this year, boosted by strong
sales of flash memory chips.
Mehrotra repeated previous comments that SanDisk will add
less new supply than average across the industry. Last month,
SanDisk raised its forecast for revenue this year.
Shares of SanDisk were down 0.5 percent at $55.15 on
Wednesday.