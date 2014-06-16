BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
June 16 Chipmaker SanDisk Corp said it would buy flash storage device maker Fusion-io Inc for about $1.1 billion.
SanDisk's offer of $11.25 per share represents a premium of 21 percent to Fusion-io's Friday close.
Fusion-io's shares were trading at $11.35 before the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram