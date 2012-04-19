April 19 Flash memory-maker SanDisk Corp posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by falling prices for its products.

Net income for the quarter was $114 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with $ 224 million, or 92 cents a share, l ast year.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.21 billion.

SanDisk shares closed at $40.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

