* SanDisk Q3 adjusted EPS $1.20, above Street
* Altera expects decline in revenue
* SanDisk shares up after earnings report
(Adds detail on other companies' results)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 20 Flash memory supplier
SanDisk SNDK.O forecast quarterly revenue near analysts'
expectations thanks to growth in tablets and smartphones, but
other chipmakers warned that a lackluster economy is hurting
demand.
Sales of Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and iPhone as well as
smartphones using Google's (GOOG.O) Android platform have been
a bright spot as high U.S. unemployment and a financial crisis
in Europe weigh on sales of consumer electronics.
"The mobile market continues to experience robust growth in
feature phones, smartphones, tablets and e-readers," SanDisk
Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts on a conference
call.
Chipmakers less connected to mobile devices cautioned
investors that economic uncertainty is affecting their sales.
Freescale Semiconductor Holdings FSL.N, which makes chips
for cars, cellphones and other consumer products, reported
third-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, down from $1.15 billion
in the year-ago period, although slightly beating
expectations.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect the
weakness in the semiconductor market to continue to negatively
impact our business," Freescale CEO Rick Beyer said in a
statement.
Also pinched, programmable chipmaker Altera ALTR.O said
its revenue in the current quarter would fall between 7 percent
and 11 percent sequentially, to about $465 million to $485
million, which is less than the $532 million expected by
analysts.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on quarterly tech earnings:
r.reuters.com/nub54s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Wary of increasing capacity amid economic uncertainty,
chipmakers ordered 15 percent less manufacturing equipment in
September, the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials
International said. [ID:nL3E7LK3HH]
"While device makers are investing in advanced technology,
broader investments await stability in the overall economic
outlook," the organization said in a statement.
SanDisk reported revenue of $1.42 billion for its third
quarter, ended Oct. 2, up 15 percent and matching expectations
of $1.42 billion, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
The company said revenue in the current quarter would be
between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion. Analysts on average
expect $1.58 billion.
SanDisk's adjusted earnings for the past quarter fell to
$292 million, or $1.20 a share, from $311 million, or $1.30 a
share, in the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected
$1.07.
Shares of Milpitas, California, SanDisk rose 2 percent
following its earnings report, after closing 0.7 percent higher
at $45.50 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve
Orlofsky)