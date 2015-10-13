(Adds background, analyst comment)
Oct 13 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc
and hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp are in
talks with memory chip maker SanDisk Corp about a
possible acquisition, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
SanDisk, valued at about $12.6 billion as of the stock's
close on Tuesday, has hired a bank to help with the process,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1jwvOKN)
No decision has been made and the talks may not result in a
transaction, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of SanDisk - which makes flash-memory products for
cloud computing, data centers, smartphones and laptops - rose 12
percent to $69.20 in extended trading on Tuesday. Micron was up
3 percent and Western Digital under 1 percent.
SanDisk, Western Digital and Micron were not immediately
available for comment.
Micron and Western Digital seemed "perplexing" suitors for
SanDisk, Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy van Hees said, adding
that Micron already had a significant flash memory operation.
Western Digital mainly makes traditional hard drives.
SanDisk's flash-memory chips are used in solid-state drives,
which are faster and more reliable than traditional hard drives.
A Chinese conglomerate could be the most interested party to
potentially acquire SanDisk, van Hees said, as China looks to
step up its modest but up-and-coming chip industry.
China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a technology
conglomerate, has been pursuing Micron, according to media
reports. It has offered $23 billion for Micron, but the plan has
been clouded by U.S. security concerns.
Tsinghua's unit said in late September it would invest $3.78
billion in Western Digital, worth a 15 percent stake. Analysts
have said the cash infusion could allow Western Digital to take
bigger steps in flash and solid-state storage, its key interest
areas.
SanDisk's stock has dropped about 37 percent year-to-date as
the company grappled with falling prices in the flash memory
market and lean inventory levels.
A delay in sales of certain embedded parts used in
solid-state drives has also weighed on the company's results.
Milpitas, California-based SanDisk would reject any offer
that was less than $90 per share, Nomura analyst Romit Shah had
said last week.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)