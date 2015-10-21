Oct 21 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy memory chip maker SanDisk Corp in a deal valued at about $19 billion, the latest in a wave of consolidation in the chip-making industry.

The $86.50 per share offer represents a premium of 15 percent to SanDisk's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)