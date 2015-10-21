BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Oct 21 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy memory chip maker SanDisk Corp in a deal valued at about $19 billion, the latest in a wave of consolidation in the chip-making industry.
The $86.50 per share offer represents a premium of 15 percent to SanDisk's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.