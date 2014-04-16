PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 SanDisk Corp posted first-quarter revenue above expectations as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.
SanDisk, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and solid-storage devices, said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue was $1.51 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.