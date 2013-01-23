BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Chipmaker SanDisk Corp's fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong growth in solid-state drives.
SanDisk earned $214 million, or 87 cents per share, in the December quarter, on revenue of $1.54 billion. Excluding items, it earned $1.05 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.526 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SanDisk makes NAND chips used in smartphones, cameras, storage drives and tablets to store data such as movies and photos.
The company's shares were flat in extended trade after closing down 0.63 percent at $47.65 on Nasdaq.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.