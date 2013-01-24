(Adds detail from conference call, comments)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 SanDisk Corp's
modest revenue outlook disappointed investors looking for a
rebound in memory chips widely used in smartphones and tablets,
sending its shares lower.
Like other memory chipmakers, SanDisk has been hurt in
recent quarters by a drop in prices for NAND flash chips used in
smartphones, cameras, storage drives and tablets to store data
such as movies and photos.
The company's quarterly results on Wednesday beat Wall
Street's expectations and Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told
analysts on a conference call he expects improved NAND pricing
this year, giving SanDisk's stock a brief boost.
But Mehrotra said SanDisk will increase its supply of NAND
by less than the industry average in 2013, and the company's
revenue forecast for the first quarter fell short of Wall
Street's estimates, prompting a selloff.
"The problem is you're just not getting the double whammy,"
said RBC Capital analyst Doug Freedman. "You're looking for not
only a growth in average selling prices, but a growth in units,
and they're not forecasting a very big growth in units."
SanDisk estimated revenue in the March quarter of $1.225
billion to $1.3 billion. Analysts had expected $1.372 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its fast-growing solid-state drive business
accounted for 10 percent of fourth-quarter revenue. Chief
Financial Officer Judy Bruner said solid-state drives would be
SandDisk's biggest growth driver this year, followed by embedded
applications.
Solid-state drives, which store data on flash chips and are
faster than conventional hard drives, are increasingly being
used in Ultrabook thin laptops being promoted by Intel Corp
INTC.O and PC makers. High-end solid-state drives are gaining
popularity in corporate data centers.
Some analysts have recently pointed to signs that NAND
prices are stabilizing after Japanese chipmaker Toshiba scaled
back production last year.
"We think we're still better than seasonal in pricing
because there's no new supply coming on line. That's the key
metric. Demand will take care of itself," said Kevin Cassidy, an
analyst at Stifel Nicolaus.
Last year Apple Inc, a major purchaser of NAND
chips worldwide, accounted for almost 13 percent of SanDisk's
business, Bruner said.
Apple missed revenue expectations for the third straight
quarter after sales of its flagship iPhone came in below Wall
Street's targets.
SanDisk's gross margin in the December quarter improved to
39 percent from 30 percent in the September quarter. For the
March quarter, SanDisk expects a gross margin of 38 percent,
plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Pacific Crest analyst Monika Garg said investors are
adjusting to slower growth in the NAND chip industry after years
of explosive expansion.
The chipmaker earned $214 million, or 87 cents per share, in
the December quarter, compared to $281 million, or $1.14 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 2 percent year over year to $1.54 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.526 billion
in the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, it earned $1.05 a share. Analysts had
expected earnings of 76 cents a share.
The company's shares fell 3.46 percent to $46.00 in extended
trade, after closing down 0.63 percent on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang and Bob
Burgdorfer)