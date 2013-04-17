BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
April 17 Memory chipmaker SanDisk on Wednesday posted first-quarter revenue of $1.34 billion on net income of $166 million, or 68 cents a share, helped by growing sales of solid-state drives.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.307 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.