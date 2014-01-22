SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Memory chipmaker SanDisk posted fourth-quarter revenue above expectations as the adoption of solid-state drives helped drive demand for its chips.

SanDisk, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and other mobile devices, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue was $1.73 billion, up 12 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.703 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)