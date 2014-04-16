PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects earnings per share excluding one-time items in 4th paragraph)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 SanDisk Corp posted first-quarter revenue above expectations as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.
Shares of SanDisk rose in after-hours trade on Wednesday after the company, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and solid-storage devices, said its first-quarter revenue was $1.51 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $269 million, or $1.14 per share, from $166 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.44 per share.
Shares of SanDisk were up 1.94 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.68 percent at $75.85 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.