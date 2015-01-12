(Adds analyst comment, details on Micron, updates shares)
By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan
Jan 12 SanDisk Corp said it expects
fourth-quarter revenue to be lower than its forecast, citing
weaker-than-expected sales of retail products and flash memory
storage chips.
Shares of the company, which supplies memory chips for Apple
Inc's iPhones, fell nearly 14 percent in heavy trading
on Monday. SanDisk's warning also spooked investors in rival
Micron Technology, whose stock was down 5 percent.
Analysts said SanDisk's weak revenue forecast was partly due
to a glut in the memory chip market as market leader Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd shifts focus to its chip business
to help make up for declining smartphone sales.
Pacific Crest Securities Monika Garg said lower internal
sales of flash memory chips, also known as NAND chips, at
Samsung meant that the company was selling its chips in other
markets, a move that was affecting pricing.
Micron said on its first-quarter earnings call last week
that one of its competitors had moved NAND production away from
its "own internal mobile consumption", without naming the
company.
Several analysts estimated last week that Samsung's chip
business earned more than its mobile business in
October-December, buoyed by healthy demand for memory chips from
personal computers and smartphones.
NAND memory chips are widely used in smartphones, cameras
and other mobile devices to store music, pictures and other
data.
Raymond James analyst Hans Mosesmann said he expected the
glut in the market to be a short-term issue that would ease once
manufacturers start cutting capacity.
SanDisk, which is increasingly using its chips to build and
sell solid-state drives directly to companies and consumers, had
already warned of supply constraints for the quarter.
The company said on Monday it expects revenue of $1.73
billion for the quarter ended Dec. 28, down from its previous
forecast of $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion.
Analysts' on average were expecting revenue of $1.83
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SanDisk also cut its adjusted gross margin estimate to about
45 percent compared from its forecast of 47-49 percent.
SanDisk will report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 21.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)