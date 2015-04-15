* Plans to cut 5 pct non-factory jobs
* Sees lower-than-expected Q2, FY revenue
* Q1 adj profit 62 cents vs. est. 66 cents
* Shares fall as much as 6 pct in extended trading
(Adds forecast, analyst comments, estimates, updates shares)
By Arathy S Nair
April 15 SanDisk Corp forecast a
steeper-than-expected fall in full-year revenue and said it
plans to cut jobs to reduce costs, as the data storage products
maker struggles to meet demand for its flash-based memory
products.
The forecast of a revenue decline, which will be its first
after two years, came after the company reported its first fall
in quarterly revenue, also in two years.
Shares of SanDisk, which makes products for cloud computing
and datacenters as well as for smartphones and other mobile
devices, fell 6 percent in extended trading.
There is strong demand for SanDisk's solid-state drives and
memory chips.
But, lower pricing, lean inventory, unplanned maintenance at
its chip foundry last year and delay in sales of certain
embedded parts has led to two revenue forecast cuts this year,
including a warning last month.
"It looks like SanDisk is going to have pretty tough road
ahead to haul in 2015," said Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy
Van Hees, adding that the company's spending is high and will
continue at "elevated levels".
The company plans to reduce its non-factory headcount by
about 5 percent to cut costs, it said on a conference call.
SanDisk had 8,696 full-time employees as of Dec. 28.
The job cuts were "a natural thing for them to do" given the
shortfall in revenue numbers and the fact that SanDisk was
ramping up headcount over the last year, said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Douglas Freedman.
SanDisk's revenue forecast for the current quarter was well
below analysts' average estimate and its full-year revenue
forecast of $5.4-$5.7 billion also fell short of expectation of
$6.15 billion.
SanDisk's revenue fell nearly 12 percent in the first
quarter ended March 29 to $1.33 billion, slightly above
analysts' average estimate of $1.31 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell nearly 86 percent to $39.0 million. On an
adjusted basis, the company earned 62 cents per share, short of
analysts estimates of 66 cents per share.
The company had said in January it had lost a major
customer, widely believed to be Apple Inc, which
switched to using solid state drives made by Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd in its MacBooks.
SanDisk's shares were down 5.8 percent at $67 in trading
after the bell.
The stock has lost just over a quarter of its value this
year, which analysts say makes SanDisk an attractive target for
companies looking to boost their presence in the enterprise
market.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)